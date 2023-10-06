Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CEO of Enbridge calls for national Indigenous loan guarantee program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2023 1:15 pm
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. View image in full screen
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The CEO of Enbridge Inc. is calling for the creation of a federal Indigenous loan guarantee program.

Greg Ebel told the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Friday that Canadian energy companies are increasingly willing to offer equity ownership stakes to Indigenous communities whose traditional lands are crossed by pipelines and other infrastructure projects.

But he said Indigenous communities often don’t have the necessary access to capital.

Ebel said Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario all have programs offering financing to Indigenous communities for commercial partnerships.

But he said these programs aren’t enough in the case of large-scale infrastructure projects that span provincial boundaries.

Last fall, Enbridge sold an 11.57 per cent interest in seven northern Alberta pipelines to 23 First Nation and Metis communities — a $1.1 billion-deal that was backed by a loan guarantee from the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Enbridge sells $1.12 billion stake in 7 pipelines to Indigenous groups'
Enbridge sells $1.12 billion stake in 7 pipelines to Indigenous groups
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices