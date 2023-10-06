Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dies after tractor rolls on farm in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 12:46 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a man's death involving a tractor at a farm near Downeyville on Oct. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a man's death involving a tractor at a farm near Downeyville on Oct. 5, 2023. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP are investigating a man’s death involving a tractor in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to an accident at a farm off Sturgeon Road north of the hamlet of Downeyville, about 15 kilometres east of Lindsay.

Police say a 99-year-old man had been working on a tractor when it rolled onto him. He was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay where he was pronounced dead, OPP said.

The name of the victim from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Emily Township) has not been released.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County and Peterborough County OPP reminding residents to “Share the Road”'
Peterborough County and Peterborough County OPP reminding residents to “Share the Road”
Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices