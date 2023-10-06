Man dies after tractor rolls on farm in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a man’s death involving a tractor in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to an accident at a farm off Sturgeon Road north of the hamlet of Downeyville, about 15 kilometres east of Lindsay.

Police say a 99-year-old man had been working on a tractor when it rolled onto him. He was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay where he was pronounced dead, OPP said.

The name of the victim from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Emily Township) has not been released.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.