Crime

Child killed in farm accident in Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 11:26 am
Emergency crews responded to an accident at a farm on Fox Road north of Omemee on Aug. 23, 2022. A child was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Emergency crews responded to an accident at a farm on Fox Road north of Omemee on Aug. 23, 2022. A child was pronounced deceased at the scene. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A child was killed following an accident at a farm near Omemee, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a farm on Fox Road just north of the village in the City of Kawartha Lakes for reports a “young child” was stuck under a skid steer in a barn.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the child was located underneath the machinery and was pronounced deceased at the scene which is about five kilometres northeast of downtown Omemee.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP lay additional attempted murder charges in Omemee stabbings

OPP continue to investigate as well as the Office of the Chief Coroner.

“At this point and time the incident is being considered a tragic farming accident,” OPP stated Wednesday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

