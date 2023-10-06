California Grade 2 teacher arrested for driving — and teaching — while drunk

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school teacher in California has been arrested after she allegedly drove to school drunk and began to teach her Grade 2 students while visibly impaired.

A staff member of Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak, Calif. called police Monday morning and reported that a teacher was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When deputies with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the school, they found Wendy Munson, 57, visibly drunk while teaching her students.

Munson was arrested around 8:20 a.m. after she failed a sobriety test. Police noted her blood-alcohol content was still nearly twice the legal limit almost two hours after deputies initially responded to the call.

The sheriff’s office also said that it obtained footage of Munson driving to school while drunk.

Munson was arrested on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol content over .08 per cent, drunk driving with alcohol and child abuse with the possibility of great bodily injury.

According to the local district attorney’s office, however, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to immediately file charges against Munson.

“Once the investigation is completed, we will evaluate all the evidence and determine what, if any, charges we can prove, and those charges will be filed,” the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office told local broadcaster KCRA. “We trust our kids to these people to take care of them and keep them safe, and if you’re drunk you can’t keep anybody safe in my opinion,” Travis Reed, a parent whose child is in Munson’s class, said in an interview with KCRA.

“I thought it was crazy. I think she should’ve called (in sick),” another parent told CBS News while picking up a former student of Munson’s. “I know people have fun weekends, but that was definitely not OK as an educator.”

A letter regarding Munson’s arrest was sent to parents.

“While we are limited in what we can share as this is both a personnel matter and a matter being investigated by law enforcement, what we can confirm is that a long-term substitute will be in the classroom until further notice,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Baljinder Dhillon. “Our students’ safety and well-being remain our highest priority… We appreciate our staff for promptly reporting concerns to administration and appreciate the Sheriff’s Department for responding quickly with minimal disruption,” the statement adds.

Munson was released from police custody on Wednesday on her own recognizance.

Police told CBS that Munson has prior arrests related to alcohol but refrained from providing further details.