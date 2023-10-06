Menu

Crime

Banned driver faces 4th impaired driving charge in 18 months: Peel police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 11:51 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police say a repeat offender has been charged with impaired driving for the fourth time within the last 18 months.

Police said on Wednesday, police arrested a 53-year-old woman for impaired operation of a vehicle in the Bramalea Road and Balmoral Drive area in Brampton.

“This was her fourth arrest for an impaired driving related offence, within the last 18 months,” police said.

Sandra Emran was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, refusing a urine sample, operating a vehicle while prohibited, and driving while under suspension.

Investigators said Emran was already under a Canada-wide driving prohibition order and three Highway Traffic Act-related driving prohibitions. She is also facing three other separate driving charges and has past convictions of disqualified driving, police said.

The woman attended a bail hearing on Thursday and was released from custody the same day.

