James. A Gifford Causeway to reopen noon Friday: Peterborough County

The James A. Gifford Causeway in Selwyn Township will reopen at noon on Friday following emergency repairs this week, Peterborough County announced Friday morning.

Last Friday, the County announced an emergency closure of the causeway for a week due to “unforeseen circumstances” during the major rehabilitation of the two-lane roadway which spans Chemong Lake and connects the villages of Ennismore and Bridgenorth.

The County says emergency repairs are now complete. One lane will reopen to traffic beginning at noon.

“One lift of asphalt has been applied to the roadway and the Causeway will reopen to traffic, with intermittent lane closures,” the county stated.

Lane closures and traffic flagging will be in place until mid-November as the original work continues.

“With high traffic volumes, it’s important to note that continued delays will occur,” the county stated. “While the emergency repairs have been made, it’s important to note, that motorists should expect delays and adjust their travel schedule accordingly.

“Peterborough County would like to thank the community for its understanding and patience during this emergency closure and the ongoing construction rehabilitation.”