Emergency closure required for James A. Gifford Causeway: Peterborough County

An emergency closure for the James A. Gifford Causeway will begin Friday night, Peterborough County announced on Friday afternoon.

The causeway over Chemong Lake links the villages of Ennismore and Bridgenorth in Selwyn Township, north of Peterborough. Road construction began this week on the causeway which was reduced to one lane and had caused traffic disruptions.

The county says an emergency closure is needed for “urgent unforeseen repairs.”

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 with an “anticipated” reopening on Friday, Oct. 6.

“This must be completed immediately to avoid a significant safety risk to the travelling public,” the county stated.

Detours will be in place.

“Peterborough County realizes this unexpected situation is disruptive and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” the county stated.

The causeway has been undergoing extensive renovations as part of multi-level revitalization project which will include widening of the two-lane causeway. The county says more than 10,000 vehicles cross the causeway each day.

Widening the causeway has long been part of the county’s long-term transportation master plan.