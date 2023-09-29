Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Emergency closure required for James A. Gifford Causeway: Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 1:29 pm
An emergency closure of the James A. Gifford Causeway in Selwyn Township will begin on Sept. 29. View image in full screen
An emergency closure of the James A. Gifford Causeway in Selwyn Township will begin on Sept. 29. Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An emergency closure for the James A. Gifford Causeway will begin Friday night, Peterborough County announced on Friday afternoon.

The causeway over Chemong Lake links the villages of Ennismore and Bridgenorth in Selwyn Township, north of Peterborough. Road construction began this week on the causeway which was reduced to one lane and had caused traffic disruptions.

The county says an emergency closure is needed for “urgent unforeseen repairs.”

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 with an “anticipated” reopening on Friday, Oct. 6.

“This must be completed immediately to avoid a significant safety risk to the travelling public,” the county stated.

Detours will be in place.

“Peterborough County realizes this unexpected situation is disruptive and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” the county stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The causeway has been undergoing extensive renovations as part of multi-level revitalization project which will include widening of the two-lane causeway. The county says more than 10,000 vehicles cross the causeway each day.

Trending Now

Widening the causeway has long been part of the county’s long-term transportation master plan.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County works to improve traffic delays as James A. Gifford Causeway reconstruction project begins'
Peterborough County works to improve traffic delays as James A. Gifford Causeway reconstruction project begins
Peterborough Countyroad closureennismoreBridgenorthjames a gifford causewaycauseway closedunforseen repairs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices