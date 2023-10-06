Vancouver City Council endorses rapid transit for Hastings corridor

Send this page to someone via email

The Hastings Street corridor in Vancouver could soon be home to a new rapid transit system.

East Hastings Street, between downtown Vancouver and the PNE, could be targeted next for a TransLink rapid system as Vancouver City Council passed a motion that will prioritize transit in the area.

Council will also be asking TransLink’s Mayors’ Council to consider the new system, as well.

“Anybody that travels along (East) Hastings Street … it doesn’t matter what your mode of transportation is, (everyone) knows how busy and how congested that route is,” Counc. Sarah Kirby-Yung said.

The council is requesting that TransLink also study the feasibility of a rapid transit connection on Hastings.

However, the project remains low on the city’s list of priorities with the primary focus on completing the Millennium Line extension to UBC.

Council is shifting its planning emphasis away from considering another east-west transit link from Metrotown to UBC and is instead proposing improvements to the rapid bus service on 49th Avenue.

“That does include prioritizing 49th as well as Granville Street, Kingsway, and looking towards a new corridor in South Vancouver to support service along Southwest Marine Drive,” Kirby-Yung said.

Vancouver’s motion aligns with TransLink’s long-term vision for the region. The Access For All Plan includes rapid transit on Hastings but the 10-year, $20-billion plan remains unfunded.

TransLink will need funding for construction, with a significant portion allocated to doubling the region’s bus service, establishing nine new rapid bus routes, implementing a gondola to SFU, and introducing rapid transit to the North Shore — potentially connecting to a Hastings Street line.

This ambitious plan will require substantial funding from senior levels of government.

TransLink provided a statement regarding the Hastings Street rapid transit.

“The ten-year Access for Everyone Plan includes rapid transit along Hastings Street which would stop at Hastings Park,” TransLink staff said.

“TransLink will continue working closely with all levels of government to secure funding for the Access for Everyone Plan.”

TransLink’s Mayors’ Council will convene at the end of October to discuss the region’s goals and growth.