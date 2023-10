See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Hurontario and Park streets just before 7 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said initially it’s possible it could be a multi-vehicle collision.

Some road closures are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

COLLISION:

– Hurontario St/Park St E #Mississauga

– Pedestrian & vehicle involved. Possible multiple-vehicle collision

– Pedestrian taken to Trauma Centre;

– N/B Hurontario St closed

– only 1 S/B lane open

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 6:54 a.m.

– PR23-0323665 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 6, 2023