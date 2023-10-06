Victim of alleged Calgary abduction found safe, suspect in custody following QEII arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A missing woman, the target of a suspected abduction attempt, has been located safe in northeast Calgary, and the man who police believe forced her into a vehicle is in custody.

Calgary Police Service officials confirmed to Global News that the victim was found Friday near a northeast commercial area and that she knew her alleged abductor.

The suspect remains in custody in connection with the kidnapping investigation that began in Calgary Thursday afternoon and led to an arrest roughly 250 kilometres away.

There was a heavy police presence on Highway 2 at Township Road 440 on Thursday evening, as Wetaskiwin RCMP were on the lookout for the suspect in the abduction case.

Just after 9:30 p.m., RCMP said the police “containment” operation along the highway had concluded and a man was in custody.

At around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Calgary police responded to reports of a domestic situation that turned violent. Police believe a woman was forced into a vehicle in the 2200 block of Centre Street Northeast.

Police said that a woman matching the description of the abduction victim was seen getting out of the vehicle in the 300 block of 41st Avenue Northeast roughly 20 minutes later.

Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the woman was found near the spot of the Thursday afternoon sighting.