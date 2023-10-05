3 teens charged after bear spray, stabbing incident at Thom Collegiate

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers have been charged after an assault with bear spray and a knife occurred at Thom Collegiate on Wednesday.

Regina police said around 2:25 p.m., they were called to the school after reports someone had sprayed bear mace at students.

Both school resource officers and patrol officers were sent to the high school in north Regina, while Thom was placed in a hold and secure.

Police said a 15-year-old boy allegedly sprayed two other teenager boys: a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.

The suspect then left the area on foot.

The 16-year-old who was sprayed entered the school while the 14-year-old got in an fight with two other males who were nearby.

“The 14-year-old male assaulted a male victim with a bladed weapon before going into the school,” police said.

The investigation determined the two incidents are connected. EMS arrived to the school and treated all the victims on scene.

School resource officers found the 14-year-old inside a classroom and the teen was arrested. Police said they found a knife in his backpack. The 16-year-old suspect also had a bladed weapon on him and was taken into custody, police added.

The 15-year-old suspect, initially wanted for the bear spraying, was found at a home in the area and arrested.

All three made their first court appearances on charges related to assault, carrying a concealed weapon and theft in Regina Provincial Youth Court Thursday morning.

Because they are all underage, they cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.