Kelowna man facing list of criminal charges arrested after attempted robbery

Mounties have tracked down a man who they allege brandished a firearm in an attempted robbery of someone who had just left an ATM.

“The victim is safe and the suspect is in custody. We are working closely with the BC Prosecution Service to address not only this incident but others that are similar to ensure they happen less and less in our communities,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

The recent incident, which happened Sept. 26, saw a man attempt to rob the victim, who was seated in his vehicle, by brandishing a weapon through his window and demanding the money he had just withdrawn from a nearby ATM.

“In order to escape, the victim quickly reversed out of the parking spot and unintentionally struck the would-be robber,” RCMP said.

“The victim not only phoned the police but remained on scene until their arrival.”

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Lenny Lipscombe of Kelowna, RCMP said.

After receiving treatment for a fractured leg at a nearby hospital, Lipscombe was sent to court and remanded in custody until his next appearance Oct. 11.

He is charged with robbery, use of an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and breach of release order.

Lipscombe was also arrested on outstanding warrants for six other offences, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, extortion, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other imitation firearm offences.

Anyone who may have captured this incident on CCTV or dashcam is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-57734.