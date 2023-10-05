Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police seek woman connected with hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 4:16 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. On Tuesday, police say a woman was walking near University Avenue and Regina Street when another woman came up behind her, pushed her and yelled racial slurs. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. On Tuesday, police say a woman was walking near University Avenue and Regina Street when another woman came up behind her, pushed her and yelled racial slurs. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway into a hate-motivated assault in the University District of Waterloo.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 8 p.m. as a woman was walking near University Avenue and Regina Street when another woman who was walking a dog came up behind her, pushed her and yelled racial slurs, according to police.

They say the victim was not left with any injuries as a result of the attack.

Police are describing the suspect as having a heavy build, shoulder-length dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was said to be wearing grey pants, a light blue sweater, and black flip-flops while walking her white dog.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
