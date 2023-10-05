Police seek woman connected with hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway into a hate-motivated assault in the University District of Waterloo.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 8 p.m. as a woman was walking near University Avenue and Regina Street when another woman who was walking a dog came up behind her, pushed her and yelled racial slurs, according to police.
They say the victim was not left with any injuries as a result of the attack.
Police are describing the suspect as having a heavy build, shoulder-length dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was said to be wearing grey pants, a light blue sweater, and black flip-flops while walking her white dog.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
