Police seek woman connected with hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway into a hate-motivated assault in the University District of Waterloo.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 8 p.m. as a woman was walking near University Avenue and Regina Street when another woman who was walking a dog came up behind her, pushed her and yelled racial slurs, according to police.

They say the victim was not left with any injuries as a result of the attack.

Police are describing the suspect as having a heavy build, shoulder-length dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was said to be wearing grey pants, a light blue sweater, and black flip-flops while walking her white dog.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are asking for assistance to identify a person involved in hate-motivated assault in the University District of Waterloo. More: https://t.co/SoBBGdKh6C. A female victim was pushed and had racial slurs yelled at her. Anyone with information is asked to call police at… pic.twitter.com/jLWCVibCAg — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 5, 2023