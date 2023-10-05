Menu

Politics

Mayor of Morden, Man. resigns after five years in office

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 4:02 pm
Former mayor of the City of Morden, Brandon Burley. View image in full screen
Former mayor of the City of Morden, Brandon Burley. The City of Morden
After five years of serving the City of Morden, Man., as mayor, Brandon Burley has resigned.

“I have come to recognize the significant responsibility I have towards my family’s own transformational growth years,” he said.

In a release, the city said that under Burley’s leadership, Morden has experienced unprecedented transformation and significant growth and emerged as a beacon of progress in the region. “His unwavering commitment to the city and his visionary approach have played a pivotal role in shaping Morden’s future.”

Burley himself said he is grateful for the city council’s support and friendship, and for the Morden community.

The City of Morden said it will start a byelection process to fill the vacancy Burley leaves, and said more information will come “in due course.”

Click to play video: '‘Fastest-growing city in Manitoba’ has lots to offer, Morden Mayor says'
‘Fastest-growing city in Manitoba’ has lots to offer, Morden Mayor says
