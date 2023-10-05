Elm Plaza developer plans to meet with Beaconsfield residents, submit second proposal

Send this page to someone via email

There seems to be widespread agreement that Elm Plaza, an aging strip mall in Beaconsfield, is in major need of a revamp.

But what exactly should be built, and the size and scale, is where people differ.

At a council meeting last week, city council voted to approve the launch of a second attempt by the promoter, but have yet to see the specifications of the project.

“In terms of what the plaza will look like and what it’s going to be, I think there’s going to be some compromises that will be required by the developer,” said Georges Bourelle, Beaconsfield’s mayor. “On the other hand, residents also have to understand that for the developer, it has to be a viable project.”

Last fall, the promoter presented a mixed residential-commercial project to residents, but after some pushback, it was rejected by the city council in February.

The promoter’s original proposal called for 14 townhouses, 138 condo units with about 6,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

The revised plan will feature 13 townhouses, 117 condo units, around 10,000 square feet of commercial space, plus more green space on the site.

“The project is less dense,” said Alain Vranderick, an associate of the developers. “There’s one storey less than the original proposal. There’s also less density in terms of the volume of the building. The corners were softened.”

On top of the revised proposal, the developer is taking extra steps to meet with residents to present the plan and hear their feedback.

That’s music to the ears of those who live nearby and say the redevelopment of the plaza will have a big impact on them.

“The houses that surround this plaza are two-storey homes, and we’ve been here a long time,” said Ike Partington, a Beaconsfield resident. “We don’t need, or don’t want, edifices that are going to loom over our back gardens or look into our bedroom windows.”

The promoter is inviting residents to discuss the redevelopment plan Oct. 17, 18, and 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The city’s public consultations are scheduled for Oct. 24.

If those meetings go well, the developer can then submit its plans to the city for the next steps.