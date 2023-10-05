Male victim in 50s dies from stabbing injuries Thursday morning: Toronto Police

Send this page to someone via email

A male victim in his 50s died from stabbing injuries, Toronto Police say, after an incident in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Wilmington Avenue on Thursday morning.

The man was found by police when they responded to reports of a stabbing. Police say they also found a woman in her 50s with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested, police say, and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Toronto Police at 416-808-3200.

