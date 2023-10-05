Homes evacuated, suspects outstanding following suspicious fire in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Mission RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were called to a house fire on Gunn Avenue Thursday morning.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said they believe the fire was intentionally set and that the suspect may still be on the property.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area and to not broadcast any locations of police officers or emergency personnel.

Neighbouring properties have been evacuated, police confirmed to Global News.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing situation, more to come.