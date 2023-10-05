Menu

Crime

Homes evacuated, suspects outstanding following suspicious fire in Mission, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Police on scene at suspicious fire in Mission'
Police on scene at suspicious fire in Mission
Mission RCMP and the Emergency Response Team are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Mission Thursday. Nearby homes have been evacuated. These are some pictures taken from Global helicopter.
Mission RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were called to a house fire on Gunn Avenue Thursday morning.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said they believe the fire was intentionally set and that the suspect may still be on the property.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area and to not broadcast any locations of police officers or emergency personnel.

Neighbouring properties have been evacuated, police confirmed to Global News.

Trending Now

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing situation, more to come.

 

