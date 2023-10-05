Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau announces housing agreement with Vaughan under national housing accelerator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 1:06 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached an agreement with Vaughan, Ont., to fast-track the building of more than 1,700 new housing units. New construction is seen behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a housing announcement, in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca, left, and Vaughan-Woodbridge MP Frank Sorbara, look on. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached an agreement with Vaughan, Ont., to fast-track the building of more than 1,700 new housing units. New construction is seen behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a housing announcement, in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca, left, and Vaughan-Woodbridge MP Frank Sorbara, look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached an agreement with Vaughan, Ont., to fast-track the building of more than 1,700 new housing units.

Trudeau says the government will also incentivize thousands more homes over the next three years.

The agreement with Vaughan has been made under the national housing accelerator fund, a $4-billion program first announced in the spring 2022 federal budget, but for which applications weren’t accepted until July.

The federal government says the agreement will provide more than $59 million to Vaughan to eliminate barriers to building housing.

Trudeau says it will allow for high-density development near public transit, prioritize building apartments and affordable housing, and fix outdated permitting systems.

He says Vaughan will also be amending a zoning bylaw to to allow up to four residential units to be built on one lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the city of London, Ont., became the first in Canada to sign a deal under the national housing accelerator fund.

Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices