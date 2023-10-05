Bad signs: Quebec political parties ticketed for election poster infractions

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s chief electoral officer is cracking down on violations of the Election Act in connection with campaign posters during the 2022 provincial election.

In a press release, Élections Québec announced it had issued 38 statements of infraction, including a total of 78 charges, for violations related to the electoral signs of nine political parties.

The sheer number of complaints and the scale of irregularities is what prompted Élections Québec to act.

It said its office received more than 300 complaints regarding the placement or location of election signs, compared with just 50 in the previous election.

According to Élections Québec, it was a matter of public safety.

Certain signs, it says, were installed in such a way that they obstructed road or pedestrian traffic. Some also interfered with road signs, putting users at risk.

Other signs were hung on bridges, viaducts, utility poles and trees and weren’t safely attached, thus contravening the Elections Act.

Despite warnings issued to offenders, Élections Québec said many signs stayed up.

Infractions were observed across the province, but one political party racked up more than 66 per cent of the charges.

The Parti Conservateur du Québec, led by Éric Duhaime faces 52 of 78 charges, followed by Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec with seven charges and Québec Solidaire in third with six.

The remaining charges were distributed as follows:

Parti Québécois: 4

Parti Vert du Québec: 3

Quebec Liberal Party: 2

Climat Québec: 2

Bloc Montréal: 1

Parti 51: 1

The minimum fine under the Election Act is $500 per offence.

Élections Québec says it is the first time that a chief electoral officer has prosecuted election sign violations.

“We hope this decision will act as a deterrent,” said the press release in French, “and that it will encourage political parties to respect the rules during the next provincial election.”

Parties have 30 days to enter a plea after receiving a statement of offence.