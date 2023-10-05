Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor’s resignation over racist sign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 12:43 pm
P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, Roderick “Junior” Gould, chief of Abegweit First Nation, Darlene Bernard, chief of Lennox Island First Nation, Sen. Brian Francis and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King, observe two minutes of silence in honour of the residential school victims during a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation service in Charlottetown, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. A First Nation chief and the mayor of a small P.E.I. community are calling for a village councillor’s resignation over a hateful anti-Indigenous sign posted on his property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis. View image in full screen
P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, Roderick “Junior” Gould, chief of Abegweit First Nation, Darlene Bernard, chief of Lennox Island First Nation, Sen. Brian Francis and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King, observe two minutes of silence in honour of the residential school victims during a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation service in Charlottetown, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. A First Nation chief and the mayor of a small P.E.I. community are calling for a village councillor’s resignation over a hateful anti-Indigenous sign posted on his property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis. bm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.

Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr. and Terry White, mayor of Murray Harbour, say John Roberston should immediately step down from council.

White says a large sign on Robertson’s property displayed the message, “Truth: mass grave hoax” and “Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.’s integrity.”

The mayor of the community of about 300 people says Robertson initially refused to remove the sign but eventually took it down on Saturday — National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Trending Now

Gould called for Robertson to resign from the Murray Harbour council in a letter Wednesday, saying the message is hurtful and triggering to all Indigenous people.

Story continues below advertisement

Attempts to reach Robertson today were not successful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023. 

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices