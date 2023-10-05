Menu

Crime

Man, 81, charged in wife’s killing at Quebec seniors’ residence

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 12:49 pm
A 47-year-old man was shot in the arm in Terrebonne. The alleged suspect has not been located, Wednesday, February 22, 2017. View image in full screen
An 81-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his partner at a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, Que. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Ville de Terrebonne
An 81-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his wife in a Quebec seniors’ residence.

Terrebonne police said Gilles Brassard was placed under arrest from his hospital bed on Wednesday evening after his health status improved.

On the evening of Sept. 30, local police were called to a seniors’ residence in Terrebonne, located just off Montreal’s north shore, to reports of two people found unconscious inside a unit.

A 79-year-old woman, whom police have since identified as Thérèse Brassard-Lévesque, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Gilles Brassard, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained unconscious for several days, according to police.

Considered a suspect in the case, the accused was placed under police watch before his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Brassard appeared in court Thursday morning via video conference and was charged with first-degree murder.

He remains detained.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

