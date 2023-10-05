Nominations open for 2024 Guelph Sports Hall of Fame induction

Send this page to someone via email

You have until the end of October to put in the name of an athlete worthy of being part of next year’s class at the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame.

Nominations are open until 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

There are three induction categories: athlete, builder, and team. All the names will be vetted by a special committee.

“Sometimes we are comparing apples to oranges when we’re looking at the various sports,” said first-year GSHOF chair Carolyn Lee.

“Men’s and women’s sports, some athletes and team builders have achieved recognition at the international level, we may have provincial champions and regional champions, so every sport is different.”

There is a minimum five-year waiting period before an athlete can be eligible for the hall of fame. Builders and athletes can be eligible even if they are still active.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee said the selection committee will keep previous submissions for a period of five years in the event they are not selected for induction that year.

“We do have a decent depth of nominations. But we know that there are many, many more in the community who have not been nominated yet.”

The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame was established by the City of Guelph and the Kiwanis Club of Guelph in 1992. It recognizes and honours the achievements of individuals and teams from the Royal City.

“They really give up a lot, in most cases, to really achieve what they do in their sport,” Lee said.

“To be able to acknowledge and celebrate that … not only is it a wonderful thing for the individuals, but it is a wonderful thing for their sport who sometimes doesn’t get that same exposure.”

The 2023 class featured former Guelph Storm general manager Mike Kelly, women’s softball coach Dave Vallance, long-distance runner Elizabeth Waywill, swimmer Kevin Auger and former hockey executive Evan Brill.

This year’s inductees will be honoured at a ceremony that will take place May 15 during the Kiwanis Sports Celebrity Dinner at the Italian Canadian Club.

The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame website has more information and instructions on how to nominate someone.