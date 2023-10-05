Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek 2 for credit card fraud in Havelock

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 10:30 am
Peterborough County OPP are looking for two suspects — one seen here — in relation to stolen credit cards being used at a store in Havelock in September 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are looking for two suspects — one seen here — in relation to stolen credit cards being used at a store in Havelock in September 2023. Peterborough County OPP
Police are investigating the use of reported stolen credit cards by two men in the Havelock, Ont., area in September.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Sept. 10 a wallet was reported stolen from a pickup truck. The wallet contained two credit cards that OPP say were later used at a variety store in the village of Havelock on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

Video surveillance captured images of two male suspects. OPP released the photos to the media on Thursday.

One suspect is wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts with short, faded dark hair and a short dark and grey beard.

The first suspect attended the store on Sept. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
The first suspect attended the store on Sept. 10, 2023. Peterborough County OPP

The second suspect, who was at the store on Sept. 11, is described as wearing a black top, black pants, black shoes, a grey baseball-style cap, and a white face mask.

The second suspect used stolen credit cards on Sept. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
The second suspect used stolen credit cards on Sept. 11, 2023. Peterborough County OPP

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

