Saskatoon’s food bank announces fundraiser for new home

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is looking for a new home and has started a $12-million community fundraising capital campaign to achieve it.

The organization said planning and development are already underway after a volunteer campaign team started raising funds last summer after Nutrien gifted $2.5 million toward a new location.

“To address these pressing issues and to better serve the community, we have taken a significant step forward,” said Laurie O’Connor, executive director.

O’Connor said a location has already been acquired and Prairie Wild Consulting, Wapiti Analysis, and Wright Construction have been working with the organization on its plan.

“I am thrilled to announce that the campaign has already reached 70 per cent of the goal, thanks to the incredible support and generosity of our community,” said campaign chair Chris Reynolds.

The organization said its current location at 202 Avenue C South is straining under the weight of increased use and it’s faced logistical challenges from having to operate out of several locations.