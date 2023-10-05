1 sent to hospital after incident at Towerhill Road home in Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

One person was taken to hospital following an incident in the north end of Peterborough early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Towerhill Road. Officers located one person suffering from an injury.

The individual was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Police say individuals inside the residence “refused” to come out for police.

The service’s emergency response team and its light-armoured vehicle were also deployed to the scene.

Police closed the road between Haden and Brittany streets during the investigation.

After several hours, police say one person was taken into custody but was later released unconditionally.

As part of the investigation, the service’s investigative services unit also executed a search warrant on the residence.

Towerhill Road was reopened around 8:15 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.