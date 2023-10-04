Menu

Canada

Calgary bylaw officers lay charges after dog injures pregnant woman

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 5:30 pm
Click to play video: '‘I can’t even walk next-door without dogs trying to attack’: First Nations near Calgary warn residents of dog attacks'
‘I can’t even walk next-door without dogs trying to attack’: First Nations near Calgary warn residents of dog attacks
WATCH: Two First Nations near Calgary are warning residents about roaming dogs and dog attacks. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, some residents of Siksika are calling for more action to prevent tragic outcomes for people and for pets. – Mar 16, 2023
Calgary bylaw officers have laid charges on a dog owner after their dog injured a pregnant woman and her dog in September.

According to a city release, the incident happened on Sept. 17. Two dogs were running loose which resulted in injuries to a pregnant woman and her dog.

The pregnant woman’s dog has died, the city said.

The city said only one of the dogs involved was responsible for the injuries to the woman’s dog.

The owner now faces four bylaw charges, with a penalty of up to $40,000 which will be determined by the courts, the city said. The charges include: animal causing death to another animal, animal causing human injury and two counts of animal running at large.

According to the city, the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw provides mechanisms to allow offending dogs to stay with their owner under strict conditions to keep the public safe. The city is considering additional action, including an application to designate the dog as vicious.

Story continues below advertisement

An update will be provided when it is available, the city said.

“We acknowledge the gravity of the situation and are committed to upholding public safety and responsible pet ownership,” said Damian Cole, deputy chief of community safety.

