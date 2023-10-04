BC Housing looking for suitable site in Kelowna for shelter

Send this page to someone via email

With wintry weather on its way, concerns about whether Kelowna has enough shelter spaces are being raised.

“Each winter we kind of get a little smarter about it but, I mean, you’re always worried,” unhoused Kelowna resident, Debbie Houghtaling said Tuesday.

“When you go out, you know, are you going to wake up? A cold snap comes through, and you just don’t know what to expect.”

Houghtaling is one of an estimated 130 people who live in the tent city in Kelowna’s north end, where the shortcoming is most acutely felt.

While nothing concrete is in the works, a BC Housing official said a plan is in the works, though didn’t outline what that may be.

“BC Housing is working with the City of Kelowna on new housing options for people experiencing homelessness, including additional shelter capacity, and we will have an update to share soon,” reads a statement from the organization emailed on Tuesday.

They continued to say the need for additional shelter spaces in Kelowna, is why BC Housing continues to work with partners in the community to identify potential locations for additional spaces.

“We have funding available to open additional shelters; however, there are challenges in some communities with identifying suitable sites and securing shelter providers to support the vulnerable population,” reads the statement.

“We will be opening additional winter shelter beds in communities across B.C. this fall and will make an announcement at that time.”

The organization’s goal is to move people from shelters to longer-term housing. It has opened 236 supportive homes in Kelowna since 2017.

BC Housing currently funds approximately 270 permanent and temporary shelter spaces in Kelowna.