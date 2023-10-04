Menu

Sports

Saskatoon golf courses on final days before winter maintenance begins

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 5:42 pm
The days are counting down before Saskatoon residents have to put away the golf clubs for the season.

The city of Saskatoon’s three courses (Holiday Park, Silverwood, and Wildwood golf courses) are getting ready to wind down before maintenance can be done before winter rolls in.

First Tee program launches in Saskatchewan to make golf more accessible to youth

The back 9 at Silverwood’s final day is on Monday and the front 9 wraps up on Oct. 15, with the final day for the driving range scheduled for Oct. 22.

Holiday Park’s executive 9 wraps up on Monday with the front 9 on Oct. 15, and the back 9 and driving range’s final day set for Oct. 22.

Wildwood wraps up the back 9 on Oct. 15 and the front 9 on Oct. 22.

The city stressed that this is weather dependent and these dates are tentative. Course updates can be found on the city’s website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

