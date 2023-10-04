Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel Police make arrest in homicide of Brampton woman

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 4:09 pm
Peel Regional Police investigating murder of Brampton woman. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police investigating murder of Brampton woman. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Region Police have charged a Brampton man with homicide in connection with the death of a woman from Brampton.

On Monday morning, police went to the area of Plentywood Drive and Financial Drive in Brampton where they say they found a dead woman, 46-year-old Raina Badran, with apparent signs of trauma.

Police say the victim’s husband, Basel Mohammad, a 37-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in a Brampton court, police say.

The investigation into Badran’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave anonymous tips with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices