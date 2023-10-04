Peel Police make arrest in homicide of Brampton woman

Peel Region Police have charged a Brampton man with homicide in connection with the death of a woman from Brampton.
On Monday morning, police went to the area of Plentywood Drive and Financial Drive in Brampton where they say they found a dead woman, 46-year-old Raina Badran, with apparent signs of trauma.
Police say the victim’s husband, Basel Mohammad, a 37-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in a Brampton court, police say.
The investigation into Badran’s death is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave anonymous tips with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
