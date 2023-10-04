Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Below expectations’: Quebec slow to improve public services for Indigenous people

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec slow to implement calls to action meant to improve public services for Indigenous people'
Quebec slow to implement calls to action meant to improve public services for Indigenous people
WATCH: Four years after a landmark report outlined the systemic mistreatment of Indigenous people in Quebec, the province still has a long way to go if it wants to build bridges with Indigenous communities. That's according to Quebec's Ombudsman, who published his first update on the Viens Commission report on Wednesday. Global's Franca Mignacca reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government has failed to implement most of the recommendations in a landmark report that found Indigenous people suffered systemic discrimination when accessing public services, the province’s ombudsman said Wednesday.

Quebec has fully implemented just 11 of the 142 recommendations made in 2019 by retired judge Jacques Viens, while another 34 are in progress, ombudsman Marc-André Dowd said.

But there have not been any “satisfactory outcomes” related to 96 recommendations, he found, while one still remains under analysis.

“Four years after the (Viens) Commission tabled its report, this is obviously below expectations,” Dowd told reporters in Val-d’Or, Que., as he presented his report on the implementation of those recommendations.

Dowd found that progress suffered because the province doesn’t have an overall strategy to address the recommendations, which touch on policing, correctional services, justice and youth protection, as well as health and social services.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were a lot of good initiatives, but they are piecemeal. A big missing part is a global strategy, a systematic strategy,” deputy ombudsman Claude Dussault told reporters.

Click to play video: 'Joyce Echaquan: 3 years since Indigenous women’s death in Quebec hospital'
Joyce Echaquan: 3 years since Indigenous women’s death in Quebec hospital

Urgent problems remain with regard to youth protection, the rights of Indigenous women — particularly in jails — and access to housing and justice, according to the ombudsman’s report.

Dussault said youth protection requires significant work. “Clearly, youth protection was where the level of progress was the least satisfied,” he said.

The ombudsman’s report also found that the Quebec government has often made decisions about how it will implement recommendations before it consulted Indigenous communities.

Quebec needs to stop thinking about providing services for Indigenous communities and start providing services in collaboration with them, Dussault said. “The First Nations and the Inuit, they know what they need and we need to understand completely what their needs are and develop the services with them.”

Story continues below advertisement

While less than a third of the recommendations have been implemented, Dussault said there has been progress. “We have to understand that the reconciliation process is a long-term process,” he said. “It won’t happen tomorrow, but we have to keep focused on it and keep moving in the right direction.”

Click to play video: 'Proposed class action in Quebec alleges abuse at hands of youth protection services'
Proposed class action in Quebec alleges abuse at hands of youth protection services
Trending Now

Ian Lafrenière, Quebec’s minister responsible for relations with First Nations and Inuit, said the ombudsman’s conclusions are clear, but he maintained that although there is still work to do, progress has been made.

He told reporters in Quebec City that the government has tried to work in collaboration with First Nations but didn’t succeed. Since the re-election of the Coalition Avenir Québec government last fall, Lafrenière said, a new approach is being taken. “We are starting from scratch. Have changes been made? The answer is yes. Is it perfect? The answer is no.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ghislain Picard, the chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, said he agrees with the ombudsman that the lack of an overall strategy is a major problem.

“It’s a much more piecemeal approach that’s really targeted at the nation level. I’d call it bilateral with certain nations, even with certain communities. That’s where there’s an absence of cohesion and where it borders on improvisation,” he said in an interview.

Of the 64 recommendations regarding health services, social services and youth protection services, only 14 have been implemented or are in the process of being implemented, the Assembly of First Nations said.

The Quebec government appointed Viens in December 2016 to lead an inquiry into the barriers that Indigenous Peoples face when they seek access to public services. His inquiry was called after Indigenous women in Val-d’Or, Que., accused police of sexual assault and other forms of abuse.

Click to play video: 'Mohawk activist and filmmaker Ellen Gabriel premieres her award-winning documentary at this year’s First People’s Festival'
Mohawk activist and filmmaker Ellen Gabriel premieres her award-winning documentary at this year’s First People’s Festival
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices