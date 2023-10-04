Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal STM officers could soon be equipped with pepper gel weapons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 1:58 pm
Montreal's public transit authority is poised to equip its security officers with cayenne pepper aerosol gel, pending approval from its board at a meeting this evening. People wear face masks as they commute via metro in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. View image in full screen
Montreal's public transit authority is poised to equip its security officers with cayenne pepper aerosol gel, pending approval from its board at a meeting this evening. People wear face masks as they commute via metro in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal’s public transit authority is poised to equip its security officers with cayenne pepper aerosol gel, pending approval from its board at a meeting this evening.

The officers, known as special constables, already carry telescopic batons, but the authority says the gel would be a better de-escalation tool during interventions involving people in crisis.

The transit authority — Société de transport de Montréal, or STM — says the gel is less volatile than traditional pepper sprays, and would reduce the risk of injury from baton strikes.

Click to play video: 'Montreal-area public transit systems short $500M to face 2023 demands'
Montreal-area public transit systems short $500M to face 2023 demands

The STM further points to the existing use of pepper aerosols by transit security agents in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, among other Canadian cities.

Story continues below advertisement

Transit security officers in Montreal would have to undergo 10 hours of training on gel use, including what the STM calls mandatory personal experimentation.

The company plans to deploy the gel in December.

Click to play video: 'Community groups worried after Montreal transit authority inspectors granted new powers'
Community groups worried after Montreal transit authority inspectors granted new powers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices