Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm, sunny start for Thanksgiving long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 2:14 pm
The warmest day of the Thanksgiving long weekend will be Sunday. View image in full screen
The warmest day of the Thanksgiving long weekend will be Sunday. SkyTracker Weather
After some morning clouds, the Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see clear skies and temperatures climbing towards the 20s in the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will bring back the sun to finish the week on Friday, along with afternoon highs popping into the low 20s.

The Thanksgiving long weekend will start on a sunny note, with daytime highs again reaching the low 20s.

Sunday will also see mostly sunny skies, though clouds will thicken up for Thanksgiving on Monday, along with a chance of a late-day shower.

The short workweek ahead will start off on a wet note, along with a chance of showers through the middle of the week, with daytime highs settling into seasonal mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

