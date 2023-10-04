Menu

Crime

Accuser in Peter Nygard sexual assault trial testifies shame and fear kept her from coming forward

By Stewart Lewis The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 1:10 pm
The sexual assault trial of former fashion mogul Peter Nygard heard from one of his accusers this morning. View image in full screen
The sexual assault trial of former fashion mogul Peter Nygard heard from one of his accusers this morning. Canadian Press
One of the women who has accused former fashion mogul Peter Nygard of sexual assault has told jurors at his Toronto trial that she was afraid to come forward for years following the alleged attack.

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

The jury has heard that the first claimant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, met Nygard for a Rolling Stones concert in Toronto in the late ’80s before being led back to the top-floor bedroom at his company’s Toronto headquarters, where she alleges she was trapped and attacked.

She testified today that she decided not to come forward immediately because of shame, fear that she wouldn’t be believed and that it would destroy her career as an actress.

Story continues below advertisement

She says she decided to come forward to police years later after seeing a magazine article about Nygard, which prompted her to tell a friend what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

