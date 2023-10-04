Menu

Money

Oil price falls, weighing down TSX in late-morning trading

By Stewart Lewis The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 12:55 pm
The TSX was down this morning due to a drop in the price of oil. View image in full screen
The TSX was down this morning due to a drop in the price of oil. Canadian Press
Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell and losses in energy stocks weighed on the market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.87 points at 18,964.05.

The Dow Jones industrial average in New York was up 5.08 points at 33,007.46. The S&P 500 index was up 8.61 points at 4,238.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 93.36 points at 13,152.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.70 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down US$3.00 at US$86.23 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.01 per MMBtu.

The December gold contract was down US$3.10 at US$1,838.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

