Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Senior assault caught on video, Victoria police looking for suspects

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Victoria police release video of senior assault'
Victoria police release video of senior assault
The assault happened just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 26, near Pandora Ave. and Vancouver Street in Victoria, according to police.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have released a disturbing video of a 70-year-old being assaulted in Victoria.

Investigators are hoping members of the public can recognize any, or all, of the three suspects who were seen assaulting the senior last Tuesday.

The assault happened on just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 26, near Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP search for Metrotown Mall theft suspects'
Burnaby RCMP search for Metrotown Mall theft suspects

CCTV video shows the 70-year-old man being attacked by a group of three. Police said the suspects used bear spray, a stun gun and a metal stool as weapons.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was collecting refundable containers at the time of the assault.

One of the suspects was described by police as standing around five feet seven inches, with a shaved head and noticeable scabs on his scalp. He was also wearing a red ski jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices