Senior assault caught on video, Victoria police looking for suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released a disturbing video of a 70-year-old being assaulted in Victoria.

Investigators are hoping members of the public can recognize any, or all, of the three suspects who were seen assaulting the senior last Tuesday.

The assault happened on just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 26, near Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street, according to police.

0:36 Burnaby RCMP search for Metrotown Mall theft suspects

CCTV video shows the 70-year-old man being attacked by a group of three. Police said the suspects used bear spray, a stun gun and a metal stool as weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was collecting refundable containers at the time of the assault.

One of the suspects was described by police as standing around five feet seven inches, with a shaved head and noticeable scabs on his scalp. He was also wearing a red ski jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654.