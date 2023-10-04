Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith to divorce after 4 years together

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 10:32 am
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson on a red carpet. View image in full screen
FILE - Jodie Turner-Smith on Oct 2, 2023, filed to divorce Joshua Jackson. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After nearly four years of marriage, Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Turner-Smith, 37, on Monday submitted divorce papers in the Los Angeles Superior Court to end her marriage with the 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor.

In her filing, Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as reason for the divorce, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Court papers indicate Jackson and Turner-Smith have been separated since Sept. 13, 2023. Neither actor has commented publicly on the divorce.

Jackson and the Queen & Slim star met in 2018 and tied the knot shortly afterward, when they obtained a marriage licence in August 2019. The couple did not have an official wedding until December 2019.

Click to play video: 'Joshua Jackson on his ‘Dr. Death’ role, and how it messed with his psyche'
Joshua Jackson on his ‘Dr. Death’ role, and how it messed with his psyche

A year later in April 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, now three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Story continues below advertisement

In her divorce filing, Turner-Smith requested joint custody of their daughter. She also requested Jackson pay for her lawyer’s fees, and no alimony payments.

In a May 2021 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Turner-Smith said she and Jackson had never expected their relationship to be serious or long-lasting. Turner-Smith quipped that she and Jackson had a one-night stand that evolved into a “three-year one-night stand.”

Trending Now

Jackson told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen in May 2023 that Turner-Smith was “the one” the first time he saw her enter a room.

Both Jackson and Turner-Smith have had successful careers in the entertainment world.

Turner-Smith, a British model and actor, is best known for her starring roles in the films After Yang, Queen & Slim and the AMC miniseries Anne Boleyn.

Jackson, who was born in Vancouver, B.C., is most recognizable for playing Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek and Peter Bishop in Fringe. More recently, Jackson has starred in the TV series Fatal Attraction, Dr. Death and The Affair.

Click to play video: 'Relationship lessons ripped from the headlines'
Relationship lessons ripped from the headlines
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices