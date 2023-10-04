Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith to divorce after 4 years together

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly four years of marriage, Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Turner-Smith, 37, on Monday submitted divorce papers in the Los Angeles Superior Court to end her marriage with the 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor.

In her filing, Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as reason for the divorce, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Court papers indicate Jackson and Turner-Smith have been separated since Sept. 13, 2023. Neither actor has commented publicly on the divorce.

Jackson and the Queen & Slim star met in 2018 and tied the knot shortly afterward, when they obtained a marriage licence in August 2019. The couple did not have an official wedding until December 2019.

5:18 Joshua Jackson on his ‘Dr. Death’ role, and how it messed with his psyche

A year later in April 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, now three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Story continues below advertisement

In her divorce filing, Turner-Smith requested joint custody of their daughter. She also requested Jackson pay for her lawyer’s fees, and no alimony payments.

In a May 2021 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Turner-Smith said she and Jackson had never expected their relationship to be serious or long-lasting. Turner-Smith quipped that she and Jackson had a one-night stand that evolved into a “three-year one-night stand.”

Jackson told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen in May 2023 that Turner-Smith was “the one” the first time he saw her enter a room.

Both Jackson and Turner-Smith have had successful careers in the entertainment world.

Turner-Smith, a British model and actor, is best known for her starring roles in the films After Yang, Queen & Slim and the AMC miniseries Anne Boleyn.

Jackson, who was born in Vancouver, B.C., is most recognizable for playing Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek and Peter Bishop in Fringe. More recently, Jackson has starred in the TV series Fatal Attraction, Dr. Death and The Affair.