Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Joshua Jackson on venturing to the (very) dark side in ‘Dr. Death’

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 9:00 am
Click to play video: 'Joshua Jackson on his ‘Dr. Death’ role, and how it messed with his psyche' Joshua Jackson on his ‘Dr. Death’ role, and how it messed with his psyche
In 'Dr. Death,' Canadian actor Joshua Jackson plays Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a man currently serving a life sentence for the maiming and death of his patients.

Vancouver-born actor Joshua Jackson is known as the cut-up, the fun guy, the class clown; at least, the majority of his on-screen roles take on that persona.

It’s especially jarring, then, when you watch Jackson in Peacock/Showcase limited series Dr. Death, which chronicles the story of disgraced neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who was sent to prison for gross malpractice after all of his patients were left either maimed or dead.

It’s a deeply unsettling show, replete with surgery scenes and explorations on how Duntsch became Duntsch. Jackson is stirring in the role for the aforementioned reasons, his normally warm smile exchanged for a sinister one.

Global News spoke with Jackson over Zoom about the role, and he spoke about the Canadian and U.S. health-care systems and how playing Duntsch impacted his psyche.

Watch the full interview, top.

Story continues below advertisement

Limited series ‘Dr. Death’ premieres on Showcase in Canada on Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Joshua Jackson tagDr Death tagdr. christopher duntsch tagdr. death interview tagdr. death real life tagdr. death showcase tagdr. death TV show tagjoshua jackson dr. death tagjoshua jackson interview tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers