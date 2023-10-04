Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec provincial police task force tackles cross-border grandparent scam

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 9:39 am
Click to play video: '7 Longueuil senior victims of ‘grandparent scam’'
7 Longueuil senior victims of ‘grandparent scam’
Seven seniors in Longueuil have fallen victim to a so-called “grandparent scam”. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines is at the Longueuil police station with more details – Sep 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A vast police operation headed by the Sûreté du Québec targeting a cross-border grandparent scam took place Wednesday across the greater Montreal region.

More than 50 officers from various forces, including the SPVM and the Laval and Richelieu—St-Laurent, forces, took part.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, 13 people are to be arrested by day’s end in Montreal, Laval, Saint-Laurent, Kirkland and Chambly.

Provincial police said the criminal organization specialized in “grandparent”-type fraud and mainly targeted victims located in the United States.

The Baltimore office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also involved in the investigation, as well as several other American police forces and surveillance agencies.

“Grandparent” scams often target older adults, with fraudsters claiming to be family members in need of assistance.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The scam usually has suspects posing as a grandchild, an attorney or a law enforcement official. They often create false scenarios, such as arrests or medical emergencies, asking for large sums of money in cash to be handed over to help bail out the fake family member.

There has been a “significant increase” in the phenomenon in the country, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices