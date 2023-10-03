Person injured in Cypress Mountain Resort industrial accident, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to Cypress Mountain Resort on Tuesday, where one person was hurt in a serious industrial accident.

West Vancouver police said it appeared that a piece of industrial equipment had rolled onto the person, pinning them.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called about the incident shortly before 4:30 p.m., and responded with an air ambulance and two ground ambulances.

Paramedics cared for one patient, but did not transport anyone to hospital, it said.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it had been notified of the incident and activated its investigation team.