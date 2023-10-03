Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person injured in Cypress Mountain Resort industrial accident, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 10:23 pm
An air ambulance departs Cypress Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
An air ambulance departs Cypress Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency crews were called to Cypress Mountain Resort on Tuesday, where one person was hurt in a serious industrial accident.

West Vancouver police said it appeared that a piece of industrial equipment had rolled onto the person, pinning them.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called about the incident shortly before 4:30 p.m., and responded with an air ambulance and two ground ambulances.

Paramedics cared for one patient, but did not transport anyone to hospital, it said.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it had been notified of the incident and activated its investigation team.

Click to play video: 'WorkSafeBC completes report into deadly Kelowna crane collapse'
WorkSafeBC completes report into deadly Kelowna crane collapse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices