Lethbridge City Council approves 2 new affordable housing projects

The need for housing options in Lethbridge was back in the spotlight Tuesday, as city council approved two new affordable housing projects that were passed at the committee level just hours before.

In July, the province announced the Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP), a funding opportunity that would provide eligible applicants with up to one-third of the total affordable project cost.

With the AHPP deadline on Oct. 16 fast approaching, city officials felt the need to work quickly.

City of Lethbridge Housing Solutions Coordinator, Matthew Pitcher, said in the future they hope to look for better opportunities to prepare those types of submissions.

“We’re putting in the time and effort to make these projects a reality and we want to put our best foot forward because this is really, as councilor Crowson said, a housing crisis on a national level,” said Pitcher.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not just Lethbridge that is experiencing this; this is across the entire country.”

2:06 Albertans worried about making mortgage, rent payments as affordability crisis continues

The first project to go before council and SPC came from Streets Alive Mission, with an ask of $850,000 to purchase and renovate the property on 925 15 Street S for a supportive recovery housing.

The organization shared it’s already been renting the property with an existing 16 beds for the past four years, for its Exodus Men’s Recovery Program, a step-by-step program promoting abstinence-based recovery and providing a stable home-like environment.

“It’s really about men reclaiming their lives and doing better,” said Jennifer Lepko, Chief Development Officer for Streets Alive Mission.

“Housing is a big piece of that. We know that it’s addiction that causes homelessness … Helping people get beyond their addiction, we can help get people into homes and get them staying there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Streets Alive Mission was already in the process of purchasing the building, without funding from the city, but this will now help expedite the process of upgrading and adding 16 new beds on the main floor in a pod-style with a common kitchen and bathrooms.

In a 7-2 vote, council approved funding of $560,000 for the project with the remaining funding to come from the AHPP; and private donors.

Lepko added that even though they’ve already been in the location for a number of years, with the addition of new beds making it now a 32-bed facility, land-use bylaws requires a public community engagement which is set to take place in February 2024.

2:01 Lethbridge Recovery Community opens its doors

The second motion, from CONCEPT Investment Partners Ltd., sought $1,500,000 to renovate the former retirement home on 1730 10 Avenue South.

Story continues below advertisement

Located directly across the street from Chinook Regional Hospital, it will offer 37 affordable housing units for individuals 55 and older.

Funding would upgrade the vacant facility, and ensure units are built with full kitchens, along with additional amenities for residents in the building.

According to the developers, who already own the building, affordable units will become available in spring 2024.

In an 8-1 vote, council approved $1,295,0000 for the project.

“I think everybody knows that we’re in a housing crisis right across Canada,” said Belinda Crowson, a Lethbridge city councillor who voted in favour of both projects. “We need all types of housing and this will provide, between the two, will provide over 80 homes in Lethbridge.”

Mayor Blaine Hyggen, on the other hand, voted against both projects as he believed the funds could be used for other affordable housing projects that may come before council in the future which could engage more community engagement.

The money from the City of Lethbridge is contingent on each project securing funds from the AHPP, or from other provincial or federal grants.