Canada

Winnipeg man dies in crash Tuesday due to ‘medical event’: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 6:01 pm
Winnipeg police say a 63-year-old man is in hospital following a collision on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a 63-year-old man is in hospital following a collision on Tuesday. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Winnipeg police say a 63-year-old man is in hospital Tuesday following a collision that followed what police described as a ‘medical event.’

At 2:30 a.m. police went to the intersection of Rothesay Street and Gilmore Avenue for a single-vehicle collision.

Police say the victim was given emergency medical attention before being taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say the man seemed to have been experiencing a “medical event” while driving, which led to the crash.

No other injuries were reported, but two residences were struck during the crash.

No investigation is pending and family members have been notified.

