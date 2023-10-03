Menu

U.S. News

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted in extraordinary vote

By Lisa Mascaro And Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press
Posted October 3, 2023 5:01 pm
McCarthy says U.S. House responsible for keeping government running, averting shutdown
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke with CBS' "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan on Sunday about passing a stopgap funding bill late Saturday and whether the U.S. will be looking at another shutdown in November. When asked about facing a shutdown on Nov. 17, he argued "it comes down to the Senate" and underscored "the House is doing the work… The Senate hasn't passed one bill. The Senate didn't pass anything about the shutdown. The Senate hasn't passed anything about securing the border. The Senate hasn't passed anything."
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history.

The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House of Representatives and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

More to come.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

