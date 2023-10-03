Security guards attacked at the Forks Market, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg men are facing assault and robbery charges after an alleged attack on security guards at the Forks early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police were called to the Forks Market around 1:30 a.m., where two security guards said they were assaulted by a group of men. One guard’s phone was stolen in the altercation, police said, and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police tracked down and arrested two men in their 20s, both of whom were released on an undertaking.