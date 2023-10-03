Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Lime looking to bring e-scooter and e-bike share program to Surrey, Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 5:23 pm
Lime electric scooters spotted on Whyte Avenue near 109 Street in Edmonton on June 1, 2020. View image in full screen
Lime electric scooters spotted on Whyte Avenue near 109 Street in Edmonton on June 1, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People in Surrey and Vancouver may soon notice more e-bikes and e-scooters on the road.

Micromobility giant Lime has submitted a proposal to operate an electric scooter and bike share service in Surrey, and says it is preparing a pitch for Vancouver in anticipation of the city opening a request for proposals.

Click to play video: 'TransLink partnering with Lime e-bikes and e-scooters'
TransLink partnering with Lime e-bikes and e-scooters

“Our mission is to bring more people out of cars, into green transportation alternatives,” Lime CEO Wayne Ting told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Across Canada, there are 26 million registered cars. One of the great things about shared micromobility is we can serve as big of a population with a fraction of the number of cars out there, because we are sharing each e-bike, each e-scooter among multiple riders.”

Lime already offers public e-bike and e-scooter sharing programs in North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Richmond and Kelowna.

Globally, it is active in more than 280 cities, and is the largest service of its kind.

More on Lifestyle

The rollout of the service has been bumpy in some communities, drawing complaints about devices being improperly parked or abandoned.

Ting said Lime has invested significantly in deterring bad behaviour, including developing virtual parking spots — and taking action against users who ignore them.

“We ask every single rider to take a picture of every single trip, and we review the picture through both AI and humans,” he said.

“If you are not parked correctly, we fine you, we send you a warning, and if you are a repeat offender we kick you off the platform.”

Trending Now

Ting added that thieves generally ignore the devices because they can be remotely locked and are built from proprietary parts that have no resale value.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'E-scooters return to Edmonton for a 3rd year as spring weather draws people outdoors'
E-scooters return to Edmonton for a 3rd year as spring weather draws people outdoors

Ting argued the shared devices are also safer than privately owned versions, because the company can activate built-in speed-limiting technology.

The B.C. government launched a pilot project in 2021 governing the use of e-scooters, with eight municipalities including Vancouver signing on.

Regulations under Vancouver’s bylaw include a 24 km/h speed limit, a prohibition on riding on sidewalks, and the requirement that riders stick to side streets and separated bike lanes.

New Westminster city council recently passed a motion of its own to explore speed limits.

Surrey’s RFP closed in September. It is not yet clear when Vancouver will launch an RFP for a program of its own.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices