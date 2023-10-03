Menu

Headline link
Crime

Thieves pilfer $100K of jewelry in ‘well orchestrated’ Nanaimo heist

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 4:45 pm
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a jewelry store break-in over the weekend that saw thieves make off with about $100,000 in goods. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a jewelry store break-in over the weekend that saw thieves make off with about $100,000 in goods.
RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., say a heist at a local jewelry store saw thieves make off with more than $100,000 in goods.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday at Peoples Jewelers in Woodgrove Centre, according to an RCMP media release.

Officers and a dog squad were at the scene within minutes of the call coming in, police said, but were unable to locate any suspects.

Police believe the thieves were able to break into the mall, then proceeded to the jewelry store, where they broke through a security gate and several glass cases.

“We are certain this was not a random incident but one that was well orchestrated and carried out with a degree of planning and coordination,” Nanaimo RCMP R/Const. Gary O’Brien said in the release.

“With that in mind, investigators are liaising with other police agencies to determine if other similar thefts have occurred in their jurisdiction.”

Security footage revealed that three people in dark clothing and hoods participated in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

