Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King asks to move trial out of nation’s capital

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2023 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Pat King testifies he contacted police to discuss safety issues ahead of ‘Freedom Convoy’'
Pat King testifies he contacted police to discuss safety issues ahead of ‘Freedom Convoy’
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos that include coverage of Pat King.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

King was among the original group of organizers that brought big-rigs and other trucks to the capital city to protest COVID-19 public health restrictions in early 2022.

His lawyer, Natasha Calvinho, told the court Tuesday that his name has been highly publicized ever since. She made a second attempt to convince a judge to move the trial away from Ottawa and argued King is so notorious he would not have a chance at a fair trial in the city.

Several people charged during the demonstration have been denied similar requests, including convoy organizer James Bauder and former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.

Calvinho argued King had a greater notoriety than most other convoy organizers and even Hillier, who represented an Ottawa-area riding for about 15 years.

King “was and still is more highly publicized than most other peoples involved in the Freedom Convoy,” she told the court.

Story continues below advertisement

The exceptions, she said, are protest organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, whose joint criminal trial began in September.

The Crown argued King’s situation more closely resembles that of Bauder, whose request to move his trial was denied in part because he wasn’t a well-known person.

The Crown has asked for the request to be dismissed, and Calvinho acknowledged in court that King’s request would be an “uphill battle” for her to argue.

More on Canada

Justice Charles Hackland said during Tuesday’s court proceeding, which took place via video conference, that he would probably dismiss the request, though he wants to think more carefully about the issue before handing down his final decision.

He said the amount of media or social media coverage of the accused isn’t the main issue, because that problem would not be solved by moving the trial out of Ottawa.

“The real issue is, what about potential jurors who reside in the downtown Ottawa area or who might otherwise have been indirectly involved in the convoy? Those are the people that have to be handled very carefully, I think, to avoid a risk of prejudice,” Hackland said.

Trending Now

The convoy blocked city streets, with people and vehicles remaining in the downtown core for three weeks. Residents have described a state of lawlessness as they were subjected to air horns at all hours of the day and night, open fires in the streets and diesel fumes.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest cost the city $7 million, and police initially estimated it cost $55 million to patrol and ultimately end the demonstration.

The Liberal government also invoked the Emergencies Act in an effort to quell the protest in Ottawa and at several Canada-U.S. border crossings.

King is charged with mischief and other charges related to counselling others to mischief, disobeying a court order and obstructing police for his role in the convoy.

The arguments Tuesday were part of a four day pretrial hearing on several issues related to King’s case, most of which cannot be reported because of a publication ban.

King’s trial is scheduled to begin at the end of November.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices