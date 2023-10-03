Search warrants lead to arrest and seizure of drugs by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody following an investigation into what Winnipeg police said was the trafficking and storage of illegal drugs in the city.

Officers with the guns and gangs unit began their investigation in September, involving a man in the Sturgeon Park area. On Monday, at approximately 2 p.m., police said they located the man operating a mountain bicycle in the 100 block of Lawndale Avenue. He was arrested without incident.

According to police, the bike was previously reported stolen from a residence on July 18.

Following a search, officers seized a number of drugs and a cellphone from the suspect. Officers then executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 400 block of Young Street and a storage locker in the 1200 block of Notre Dame Avenue. Several items were seized as evidence, including drugs, ammunition, weapons, laptops and about $4,000 in Canadian currency.

The 52-year-old suspect faces several charges, such as possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said efforts were made to return stolen property to their owners.