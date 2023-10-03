RCMP, Indigenous Services Canada to work with Red Pheasant Cree Nation

Members of the Battlefords RCMP announce that they will be working closely with the Red Pheasant Cree Nation leadership after the community declared a state of emergency, following several drug overdoses within a 24-hour period.

On Sept. 30, 2023, the leadership of Red Pheasant Cree Nation declared a state of emergency after seven people overdosed on drugs.

“We must do something, and this is our first step; our leadership is taking urgent measures to address the drug problem in the community. We have issued a warning to evict the residents of houses where drug activity is suspected; we will disconnect utilities and board up the doors and windows,” stated Chief Lux Benson in an earlier release.

“The drug problem in our community is a serious and complex issue that requires a coordinated and effective response from various stakeholders. One of the key partners we need in this effort is the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), who have the mandate and the expertise to enforce the law and disrupt the supply of illicit substances.

Story continues below advertisement

“We urge the RCMP to step up and help us address this challenge by increasing their presence, resources, and collaboration.”

1:30 Red Pheasant Cree Nation declares state of emergency

On Oct. 3, 2023, the Battlefords RCMP stated they are increasing patrols and working collaboratively with local leadership and health services. Police said they have not been made aware of any drug-related deaths from this past weekend occurring in the Red Pheasant Cree Nation community.

“Our detachment has engaged support units such as resources from our Battlefords Gang Task Force and General Investigation Sections as well as the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team, to provide increased physical police presence and increased investigational capacity in the community,” stated Insp. Jesse Gilbert, officer in charge of Battlefords RCMP.

“What we need from the community is any information related to the presence of illicit substances. This can be scary, to contact police to report illegal activity, but with key information, we can specifically target where and how the drugs are entering the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand risks that can be associated with reporting information to the police … the reality is, multiple people from Red Pheasant Cree Nation nearly died this weekend because of the presence of illegal substances. Help us, so we can target the drugs present in the community and help prevent future overdoses.”

Police stated they seized suspected drugs that resembled opaque, rock-like candy as part of this weekend’s patrols.

“Testing of the substances must occur before we can provide insight into composition,” RCMP stated. “It’s also been reported the substance is referred to as ‘flakka’.”

The leadership of Red Pheasant Cree Nation posted an update on Facebook informing its membership that a security team will be established to oversee the community’s safety and that they will be collaborating with the RCMP and also the Indigenous Services of Canada (ISC).

“This will involve detecting drug-related activities and enforcing the Chief and Council orders to vacate the premises, if necessary,” the Red Pheasant Cree Nation leadership stated. “We will begin to implement a 10 p.m. curfew for anyone under the age of 16 years old.”

In an email statement to Global News, ISC said they are working closely with Red Pheasant Cree Nation and that they will be at their sides to support them as they manage the devastating impacts of this crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“ISC officials are regularly in touch with Chief Benson of Red Pheasant Cree Nation, Battlefords Agency Tribal Council’s health director and representatives from the community,” the statement read.

“Minister Hajdu’s office has also reached out to the community … we take this seriously and are making historic investments in mental health and substance use prevention and treatment services.”

The RCMP are asking the community of Red Pheasant Cree Nation to watch for the suspected drugs as well as any other suspicious substances and said that information can be reported to the Battlefords RCMP.