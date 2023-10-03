Winnipeg triumphs as Sea Bears take home Franchise of the Year award

Send this page to someone via email

Following a historic inaugural season with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Winnipeg’s newest basketball franchise took home its latest award.

The Sea Bears are this year’s CEBL Franchise of the Year, an accolade awarded to them on Tuesday following several other awards granted to players and coaches over the months. Team president Jason Smith was also awarded as the Team Executive of the Year.

“Our amazing fanbase has come together and created something special in Winnipeg. We continue to be blown away by their support and are committed to creating wonderful experiences for them on and off the court for years to come,” Smith said in a press release Tuesday. “This is truly an award for our city.”

The Sea Bears competed in their first season this year, even making it to the playoffs. In August, the team received the following awards:

Most Valuable Player award, Teddy Allen

Sixth Man of the Year award, Jelani Watson-Gayle

U Sports Player of the Year award, Simon Hildebrandt

Coach of the Year award, Mike Taylor

Franchise owner and chair David Asper said the team is grateful and honoured to receive the latest accolade.

“This success proves that it takes a village and I want to acknowledge our staff and the league staff who helped us bring the Sea Bears to life in Winnipeg,” Asper said. “This is our village and once again we say a hearty thanks to all.”

Speaking about the team’s president, Asper noted that Smith and his staff were able to bring professional basketball back to the city in an “outstanding way.”

The Franchise of the Year award, according to the CEBL, is awarded to a franchise that “best represents the values” of the league. It takes into account things like good internal governance, community engagement, commitment to innovation, success on the court and promotion of Canadian basketball.

The team executive award is described as an accolade that is awarded based on how the executive leads the team with integrity, fostering a positive organizational culture, and leading a franchise through success.

The CEBL also awarded the Community Champion Award to the Edmonton Stingers and the Digital Excellence Award to the Calgary Surge.

