Canada

Regina Airport Authority to welcome 9 direct flights this winter

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 5:01 pm
"In the past, this [low cost] strategy has proven difficult to implement in Canada," a new report says. Brighter economic conditions in Alberta and B.C. however are reviving hopes carriers are on the way offering cheaper ticket prices. View image in full screen
The Regina Airport Authority announced that flyers can now start booking their direct winter flights to nine sun-soaked destinations this winter. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Travellers can now book their sun-soaked getaways during Saskatchewan’s chilly winter months as the Regina Airport Authority (RAA) announced that Regina International Airport will be welcoming direct flights to nine destinations.

Justin Reves, the RAA director of customer experience, said the first international flight for the winter seasons started this week and is expected to see interest as the months get colder.

New Regina Transit route from downtown to airport now available

“We’re hearing great feedback already from the airlines on the amount of people that are booking these flights,” said Reves.

“We know here in Saskatchewan people love to escape the cold during the winter season and it’s great to have such good service back this year.”

Reves said last year was definitely a challenge with a variety of weather and airline operations, but this year everybody is in a much better spot.

“We’re really excited to welcome everyone to that hot, sunny destination. We’ve got tons of great services and amenities here at the airport that’ll get people ready to go to those nine different sun destinations this wintertime with many, many, many direct flights,” said Reves.

“It’s just a joy for us to watch people show up in their shorts in the middle of winter and have a great holiday.”

The RAA sees January and February as their two busiest months during the winter season. With Sunwing and WestJet, flyers can fly non-stop to the USA, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Cuba this winter.

Flyers can view the winter flight schedule at the YQR website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

